Tampa police officer heads home after being shot near Busch Gardens

A Tampa police officer who was shot earlier this week at a district office near Busch Gardens is recovering at home after being released from the hospital Thursday night.

The backstory:

Master Police Officer Jordan Laupert was shot in the line of duty at the police department’s North Tampa district office on Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said that the suspect arrived at the district office shortly before 8:15 a.m. and spoke to Laupert. The pair appeared to have a cordial conversation.

In the body camera footage, you can hear the officer give the man the address to TPD headquarters and then the man said, ‘Thank you.’

"They had what appeared to be a cordial conversation in the rear of the building between the in the back," Bercaw said.

While walking away, Laupert said he felt a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect then took off across the street to the back of Busch Gardens, where officers found him with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Bercaw says that he believes the suspect is a 21-year-old man who was dealing with a mental health crisis.

"Clearly, we know that there's some type of mental health crisis going on, because he shot himself," Bercaw said. "Originally he was coming in, wanting to complain about something, but the details of that are yet to be determined."

After the shooting, officers immediately rushed to Laupert and put a tourniquet on his leg.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and prayers," Laupert stated. "I'm truly grateful for my fellow officers, Tampa Fire Rescue, and the TGH staff who were there for me in those first critical moments. And to the entire community, your genuine concern for my safety and your well wishes have meant the world to me and my family. We can't thank you enough."

What's next:

Investigators are reviewing the body camera and security camera footage to gather more information.