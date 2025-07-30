Tampa police officer in stable condition after shooting near Busch Gardens, suspect dead: TPD

The Brief A Tampa police officer was shot on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the area of 30th St. and Annie St. near the employee entrance to Busch Gardens. TPD says the officer is stable at the hospital. The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A Tampa police officer has successfully made it through surgery and is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to FOX 13.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the area of 30th St. and Annie St. near the employee entrance to Busch Gardens.

Police say that the suspect, an adult male, shot himself and was pronounced dead.

The scene is secured and there is no threat to the public, according to TPD.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting or the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.