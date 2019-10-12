Tampa police search for gunman after teenager shot outside grocery store

article

Police in Tampa are searching for a gunman after a teenager was shot outside a grocery store in southeast Seminole Heights.

Investigators said the 18-year-old victim was walking out of the Fat Boy Grocery store, located at 1345 E. Osborne Ave, just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect walked past the victim, then pulled out a gun and shot the teen twice near the entrance.

Tampa police said the suspect fled the scene on foot, along with a young boy who was with him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the shooting is urged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.