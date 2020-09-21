Tampa police search for suspect after hookah bar shooting

article

Police in Tampa said they are hoping to find the gunman involved in an early-morning shooting at a hookah lounge.

The shooting occurred around 12:42 a.m. Monday at the corner of 17th and 7th avenues in Ybor City, in front of the Habibi Café & Hookah Bar.

Investigators said a man was shot in the thigh, but is expected to recover.

As of Monday morning, police said they had a vague description of the shooting suspect, but they may gather more information after reviewing surveillance video in the area.