Tampa police search for suspect who shot and killed dog during armed robbery

While a Tampa man was walking his two small dogs – a block from his home – police said he was robbed at gunpoint and shot at. One of his pups was killed.

Geovanni Ruiz was walking his two seven-year-old dachshunds around 7 p.m. Friday on the 2600 block of W Powhatan Avenue, when a man approached him at gunpoint, demanded money, and fired his weapon, according to Tampa police.

The suspect fired about five shots toward the ground, striking Ruiz’s dogs.

"Scary for my doggy, scary for me, but it’s scary more for my doggy. This little doggy," said Ruiz.

Ruiz said he was able to pick up both of his dogs and run back home. Then he immediately took them to an emergency veterinarian.

His dog, Bamby survived, but the other, Jacob, died from gunshot wounds.

"Some people are not good. Bad guy, it’s so sad," said Maria Teresa, Ruiz’s wife.

The Tampa Police Department said detectives are actively looking for the suspect in this case.

The suspect is described as a thin African American man, who is about 6’4" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives to identify and arrest this suspect is asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813-231-6130.