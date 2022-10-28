Tampa police investigating shooting death on Hamner Avenue

article

Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Detectives said, around 11:30 p.m., they received a report about shots fired along North Hamner Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

Police said the man died at the scene. As of Friday morning, police have not released his name, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

"All parties to the incident remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation," according to a news release from the police department. "At this time, there are no continuing threats to the community."