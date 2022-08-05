Tampa police search for suspect who stole car with baby inside; child found safe

Tampa police are searching for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside after the mother got out of the vehicle.

Investigators say the 11-month-old child is safe because the vehicle was abandoned minutes later nearby. Officers reunited the mother and her baby.

The suspect stole the 2011 black Kia Optima sedan from the 2500 block of Siesta Court on Friday afternoon, only to abandon the vehicle less than a mile away in the area of East Wilder Ave. and North Jamaica Court several minutes later.

However, Tampa police are still in the area searching for the suspect, described as a young Black female in her late teens to early 20s. She was reported to be wearing a black jacket or long-sleeved shirt and light-colored shorts.

