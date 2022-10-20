Tampa police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen walking away from school

article

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Investigators said Zay'drian Young was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, walking away from his school.

Police did not specify what school the boy attends, but there are several schools in the area, including Lomax Magnet Elementary School, Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, and Young Middle Magnet School.

Zay'drian was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie with a yellow polo shirt underneath and dark khaki pants. He was wearing black Jordan shoes with blue soles and was carrying a green backpack.

Investigators said they are hoping to reunite the 11-year-old with his concerned family.

Tampa police are asking anyone with information on Zay'drian's whereabouts to call 813-231-6130.