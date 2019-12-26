Tampa police searching for robbery suspect

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect caught on camera.

According to police, the man entered the National Liquor Store at 3401 N. 50th St. in Tampa and pointed a handgun at employees while demanding money.

Police said teh suspect fled on foot after being confrtoned by one of the victim's.

No one was injured according to police.

Detectives said they have been working on leads, but have not yet been able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.

