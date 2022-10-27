Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night.

Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.

While the pair were arguing, the driver of the Jetta grabbed a gun and opened fire on the Camry, hitting the car’s back window.

Police say there was a 5-year-old child inside the Camry at the time, but nobody was injured in the shooting.

Police are searching for the driver of the Jetta, who is described as a 25-30-year-old Hispanic or black male with a light complexion and a mustache, who was wearing a baseball cap.

The Jetta was last seen traveling westbound from the intersection.

Investigators are examining shell casings that were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tampa police by calling 813.231.6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or sending a tip through TIP411.