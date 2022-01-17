Tampa police: Two deadly shootings appear to be related

article

Two fatal shootings occurred in Tampa, just minutes apart on Sunday, and police said they believe both are connected.

Around noon, officers were called to the 6700 block of Elm Court, where a 26-year-old man was shot.

Within a few minutes, police said they received a separate call from the 5700 block of Steven Court – nearly two miles away – where officers found a 27-year-old man who had also been shot.

The scene from the 5700 block of Steven Court in Tampa

Both men were taken to a hospital, where they later passed away.

Police said there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or offer an anonymous tip by contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-888-873-8477.

