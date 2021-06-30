TPD: 1 shot, killed at Silver Oaks Apartments

Tampa police are investigating after a man was found murdered at the Silver Oaks Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

When officers responded to a reported shooting at the apartments around 2 p.m., they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and died.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting does not appear to be random. Police say though it is early in the investigation, preliminary evidence suggests an unknown suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and shot him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or TPD’s non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

