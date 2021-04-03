Tampa pop-up clinics offer single-shot vaccine ahead of eligibility expansion

To make the vaccine easily accessible to those who want it ahead of Monday’s vaccine eligibility expansion, the city of Tampa will host vaccine pop-up clinics throughout the area throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, lines formed at Curtis Hixon Park two hours before the site was scheduled to open as no appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine at the pop-up clinics.

Many who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine opted to get their shot this weekend ahead of Monday’s eligibility expansion. At the beginning of next week, the vaccine will be available to all adults ages 18 and up. For those who choose to get the Pfizer vaccine, it will be available for those 16 and older.

Pop-up clinics will be hosted Sunday as well. No appointment will be necessary to receive the vaccine, and they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinics will be held at Curtis Hixon Park, Mary McLeod Bethune Homes and The Belmont Heights Estates. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until the last of 400 doses runs out.

The sites will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

