Annual Tampa RiverFest raises money for Tampa Riverwalk

The Tampa RiverFest wrapped up on Saturday after two days of live music, food and tons of other festivities.

The free event was hosted by the two-person staffed non-profit, Friends of The Riverwalk. Tampa RiverFest was the biggest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit.

"We put on Tampa RiverFest, Riverwalk trick or treat. We also provide the decorations along the riverwalk around the holidays, we light up Water Works park, and we also provide the lighted displays that are located in and along the river," said Friends of The Riverwalk Executive Director MaryBeth Williams.

This is the eighth year the event took place.

Williams said last year brought 25,000 people. She believes this year brought even more.

