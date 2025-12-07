Rowdies & TOPSoccer program host inclusive ‘Winter Wonderland’ soccer festival at Al Lang Stadium

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The Rowdies and Florida Youth Soccer Association hosted a Winter Wonderland–themed TOPSoccer Festival at Al Lang Stadium. Dozens of athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities participated, each paired with a one-on-one volunteer "buddy." TOPSoccer and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will host another inclusive soccer event this February in Tampa, offering more athletes the chance to participate.



Al Lang Stadium transformed into a festive, accessible playground on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rowdies teamed up with the Florida Youth Soccer Association’s TOPSoccer program to host a Winter Wonderland Festival.

The backstory:

The free event welcomed athletes as young as four, and adults into their fifties — all taking part in holiday-themed soccer drills and games designed for players of all abilities. Each participant was partnered with a trained volunteer "buddy," providing guidance, encouragement and one-on-one support throughout the morning.

Eight-year-old Madelyn Hart, who is legally blind, was among the athletes on the field. Her dad, Greg, says the program has been life-changing for their family. The West Florida Flames coach has seen three of his children get involved — from volunteering to playing — as the program grew into a family tradition.

Big picture view:

FYSA leaders say the partnership with the Rowdies helps amplify their mission of creating welcoming, safe and inclusive soccer environments statewide. This marks the fifth year the organizations have teamed up to host the festival in St. Petersburg.

What they're saying:

Parents, athletes, volunteers and Rowdies staff all shared excitement about the day.

Greg Hart, TOPSoccer coach and parent, said the experience is something their entire family looks forward to.

"We just have a lot of fun, and it’s just a family thing for us," Hart said.

Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick highlighted the wide range of athletes who participate.

"They range in age from six all the way into their fifties… all coming out today to experience soccer," Helfrick said.

FYSA TOPSoccer Chair Jennifer DiTillio said the Rowdies’ ongoing involvement helps strengthen inclusive programming across Florida:

"With their partnership, we’ve been able to do this every year for the last five years," DiTillio said.

Families and volunteers echoed the same message — events like this give athletes a chance to build confidence, make friends and celebrate the game in a supportive environment.

What's next:

TOPSoccer and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will host another inclusive soccer event this February in Tampa, offering more athletes the chance to participate.

Information on athlete registration, volunteer opportunities, and program details can be found here.