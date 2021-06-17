Tampa shooting sends one person to hospital, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - One person was hospitalized following an early-morning shooting Thursday.
The shooting occurred near 26th Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa. Officials have closed the westbound Interstate 4 ramp to 50th Street for the investigation.
Police said officers responded to a shots heard call. When they arrived, they found a man with upper body trauma.
The man, who was not publicly identified by police, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.