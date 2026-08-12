Tampa’s $100M South Howard flood project faces make-or-break vote: ‘We don’t have a plan B’

The Brief The South Howard Flood Relief project has reached the 60% design stage, with Tampa City Council expected to consider the construction price in the coming weeks. The city says the $100 million-plus project could significantly reduce flooding in parts of South Tampa, while some business owners fear years of construction could threaten their livelihoods. Tampa's mobility director says if City Council rejects the project, it will not move forward, and the city does not have a backup plan.



A massive project designed to reduce flooding in South Tampa is approaching a critical City Council decision as some business owners push back over its cost and potential construction impacts.

Tampa flood project decision

What we know:

The city held an open house Tuesday night for the South Howard Flood Relief project, giving residents and business owners a look at what engineers call the 60% design stage.

Courtesy: City of Tampa

The project would build a major underground stormwater system along South Howard Avenue, Swann Avenue and into surrounding neighborhoods.

The city's current estimate puts the project's cost at more than $100 million.

South Howard Avenue drainage plan

The backstory:

For decades, parts of Parkland Estates, Palma Ceia Pines and the surrounding area have dealt with serious flooding.

The city says the existing stormwater system is too small for the amount of development now in the area. Parkland Estates is particularly vulnerable because its low elevation creates what the city describes as a bowl where runoff collects.

Flooding has also affected access to HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, according to the city.

Under the proposed project, crews would install a large box culvert beneath South Howard Avenue to carry stormwater toward Hillsborough Bay.

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City engineers say modeling shows the project would provide significant flood relief during the type of heavy rainstorms it is designed to handle. The system is designed to relieve street flooding during a storm producing about 5.2 inches of rain over eight hours.

What they're saying:

Greg DeTambo, who lives near Fountain Boulevard and Audubon Avenue in Parkland Estates, told FOX 13 News that flooding can get particularly bad around his home.

DeTambo supports the project and said the area's drainage infrastructure has not kept pace with decades of development.

"They have to be able to get rid of it," DeTambo said of the stormwater.

DeTambo compared the proposed drainage system to an "underground river" that would carry water from the neighborhoods toward Swann Avenue, South Howard Avenue and ultimately Bayshore Boulevard.

The project would not prevent storm-surge flooding along Bayshore Boulevard.

Business concerns

The other side:

While residents in flood-prone neighborhoods have pushed for a solution, some businesses along the construction route worry about what could happen while crews build it.

Linda Misner, who owns Body by Design near South Howard Avenue, told FOX 13 she fears her business may not survive the construction.

Misner said her business has operated for more than 30 years and employs six people. She worries road work could make it difficult for employees and customers to get there.

"We're afraid we could go under. We're not sure we would survive," Misner said.

Misner also criticized the city's outreach, saying she has repeatedly submitted comments and contacted city officials but had not received the direct communication she expected.

Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said the project's design-build contractor is reaching out to individual businesses and can arrange meetings with owners who have not yet been contacted.

Construction timeline and business safeguards

Dig deeper:

The city says construction would happen in phases instead of closing the entire corridor at once.

Campbell described it as a "restore-as-you-go" approach. Crews would work on one section, restore the roadway and then move to another.

The city is also planning a "So Open" marketing campaign reminding customers that South Howard businesses remain open during construction.

Other plans include maintaining pedestrian access, helping businesses with deliveries and providing alternate access when driveways are affected.

The city's project information says an individual driveway could be inaccessible for approximately five to seven weeks. During those periods, the contractor could provide temporary driveways and walkways, off-site parking, security and a golf cart shuttle.

What does 60% design mean?

The city says the project has reached the 60% design milestone.

That does not mean the entire project is 60% finished. Major construction has not started.

Instead, the engineering plans are developed enough for the contractor to establish a guaranteed maximum price for construction.

Campbell said that price is based on the design decisions and assumptions made so far. Some design details would continue to be finalized as the project moves toward construction.

Construction budget

By the numbers:

The city's current estimate exceeds $100 million.

That's significantly higher than the project's preliminary 2022 estimate of $64.5 million. The city attributes the increase to a refined and expanded scope along with current construction costs.

Funding identified by the city includes $31.6 million in stormwater improvement bonds, an estimated $11 million from the Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority, an estimated $8.4 million from the stormwater improvement assessment and $10.1 million through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Resilient Florida Grant Program.

The city says it continues to pursue additional grant funding.

Tampa City Council vote set

What's next:

Campbell said Tampa City Council is expected to discuss authorization of the project's guaranteed maximum price on Aug. 27.

A final vote is anticipated on Sept. 17.

If approved, the city expects construction to begin in late 2026 and take approximately three years.

If council votes it down, Campbell said the project stops.

"We don't have a plan B. This project is the plan," Campbell said.