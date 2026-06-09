SoHo Business Alliance sues Tampa over flood relief project records

The Brief The SoHo Business Alliance has sued the City of Tampa, alleging officials improperly withheld public records related to the South Howard Flood Relief Project. The lawsuit seeks the release of project documents before City Council votes on the project later this year. The project has faced intense opposition from several South Howard businesses that say they won't survive road closures.



A coalition of South Howard Avenue businesses is taking the City of Tampa to court in an effort to obtain records tied to the controversial South Howard Flood Relief Project before city leaders decide whether to move the project into construction.

The backstory:

The lawsuit, filed by SoHo Business Alliance LLC in Hillsborough County Circuit Court, accuses the city of violating Florida's Public Records Act by delaying production of records and charging excessive fees for documents connected to the project.

The alliance alleges the city withheld key project records, including geotechnical survey data, alternative analyses, hydraulic models, contractor documents and internal communications. The group argues the records are necessary for the public to fully evaluate the project before Tampa City Council casts a final vote and commits nearly $100 million to build it.

The project at the center of the dispute

The South Howard Flood Relief Project is a major stormwater initiative designed to address chronic flooding in Parkland Estates, Palma Ceia Pines and surrounding South Tampa neighborhoods.

The current proposal would install a massive box culvert beneath South Howard Avenue, creating a stormwater system that city engineers say could move roughly 20 million gallons of water per hour.

City officials have repeatedly argued the project would dramatically reduce flooding that has affected nearby neighborhoods for years.

Retired Tampa Administrator for Infrastructure and Mobility Jean Duncan said: "If this project had been in place during Hurricane Helene and Milton, we would have seen about a 70-percent reduction in flooding."

The city estimates Phase I construction alone will cost more than $92 million, while public discussions have placed the overall project cost near $100 million.

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Why do businesses oppose it?

While many residents support the project because of recurring flood concerns, some South Howard business owners argue the cure may be worse than the problem.

The project would require significant construction along one of South Tampa's busiest commercial corridors, potentially involving extended lane reductions, road closures, and years of disruption to the entertainment district.

Opponents say many restaurants, bars, and small businesses would struggle to survive a lengthy construction schedule.

Project opponent Michelle Maschitotaro previously argued city leaders should pursue alternatives that have less impact on businesses and won't compromise funding for flood projects in other parts of the city. "They need to go back and figure out an easier way, a better solution, so businesses are not going to be affected."

The SoHo Business Alliance also points to the project's rising cost. According to public discussions surrounding the project, estimates have increased from roughly $65 million to nearly $100 million over time.

What does the lawsuit claim?

The lawsuit is not a direct challenge to the flood relief project itself.

Instead, the alliance argues the city failed to provide records requested under Florida's public records law.

According to the complaint, the alliance submitted multiple public records requests beginning in February 2026 seeking dozens of categories of records related to the project and surrounding stormwater studies.

The lawsuit claims the city repeatedly responded that it was still processing the requests and could not provide a release date for the records.

The alliance further alleges the city collected thousands of dollars in deposits and production fees while failing to produce many of the records it requested.

Among the records the alliance says remain outstanding are:

Alternatives analyses

Engineering reports

Hydrologic and hydraulic models

Design-build contracts

Guaranteed Maximum Price drafts

Internal communications

State grant application materials

The city has not yet filed its formal response to the complaint and says it will not comment on pending litigation.

What's next:

The lawsuit seeks an expedited court hearing and asks a judge to order the city to release responsive public records before Tampa City Council takes final action on the project.

A council vote on whether to advance the project into construction is expected later this year. If approved, construction could begin sometime next year.

The dispute sets up a high-stakes showdown between residents seeking flood protection and business owners concerned about the long-term impact construction could have on one of Tampa's most prominent commercial districts.

What's unknown?

How the City of Tampa will respond to the allegations in court.

Whether a judge will order expedited production of the requested records.

Whether the release of additional records could affect City Council's ultimate decision on the project.

Whether any alternative flood-relief options could gain support before a final vote.

Whether this could be the start to further litigation over the project.