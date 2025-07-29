Tampa summer camp inspires new generation of artistic passion

The Brief Summer camps at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center offered a variety of activities, including drumming. Campers also learned about acting, dance, improv, make-up and animation. Musician and drum teacher Eric Allaire hopes that these exposures push more kids into the arts.



At a workshop during a day of New Tampa Performing Arts Center summer camp, one of the messages was simple: anyone can learn to play the drums.

What they're saying:

"Drumming is just as much about technique and your ability and stuff, but it's just as much attitude," musician and drum teacher Eric Allaire said. "I feel like kids have the perfect amount of attitude, so when they start drumming, they already have 50% of what they need."

Allaire spends 45 minutes each with different groups of campers. The drum workshop is part of the Encore! Summer Camp, which exposes kids to a variety of activities each day.

"It is what I like to think of as a smorgasbord of the performing arts," New Tampa Performing Arts Center Education & Family Program Coordinator David Estevez said. "We touch on a little bit of everything, and we even kind of dabble in some unique things."

Three two-week and one one-week camp sessions were offered this summer. In addition to drumming, campers learned about acting, dance, improv, make-up and animation. Estevez hopes the experiences serve as a snapshot for the classes the center offers during the fall.

"Everything from performances to concerts to classes, camps, we have it all for everybody here in our community from ages 4 to 94. We've got it for everyone," Estevez said.

As Allaire prompts the campers to create their own tunes, he instructs with a wild energy that fills the room.

"When they see my enthusiasm, maybe that'll rub off on them a little bit and maybe they'll become enthusiastic about something they didn't even know they loved," Allaire said.

The lifelong music and art lover also hopes that these exposures push more kids into the arts. He calls the lack of participation a "global situation."

"I hope to maybe stir their heart a little bit and welcome in the next freshman class of drummers and musicians that write the next amazing songs that we all listen to driving down the highway," Allaire said.

What's next:

The center's summer camps will wrap up soon, but fall classes begin in late September, with registration opening in early September.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Barry Wong.