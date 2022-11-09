Tampa suspect arrested after fatally shooting man at Hillsborough Avenue underpass, police say

article

Tampa police arrested a man who fired shots into Hillsborough Bay before murdering a man under the Dale Mabry overpass earlier this week. They said he also stabbed the victim back on the Fourth of July.

The deadly shooting occurred Nov. 6 around 1:30 a.m. at the Hillsborough Avenue intersection. Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Timothy McGovern. They did not publicly identify the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene that morning, they spoke with witnesses and recovered shell casings. Police said the 9mm casings were entered into a database. Through the investigation, they learned that four hours before the homicide, there was a report of an unidentified man, later identified as McGovern, firing a gun into the water off Bayshore Boulevard.

"A witness told us that McGovern was riding a bicycle when he approached her and her friend," according to a news release from the police department. "He then said, 'There's my target,' before pulling a gun from his waistband and firing into the water. While the witness and her friend ran from the area, McGovern continued to fire into the water. The witness reported this incident to Tampa Police."

Scene where homicide investigation is taking place under the Dale Mabry overpass (FOX 13/File)

A witness captured video of McGovern riding his bicycle shortly after the shots were fired. Officers recovered shell casings in the area, connecting it to the underpass shooting, police said.

Tuesday night, McGovern was located by an officer as he rode his bicycle along West Hillsborough Avenue, less than a mile from the murder scene. They said he admitted to firing the gun on Bayshore to "test" it.

"McGovern also admitted having previous encounters with the homicide victim, walking to the underpass on the night of the murder, setting out to take the victim's life," police said. "McGovern also admitted to stabbing the victim on July 4th. While the two have had previous encounters, at this time the extent of how well they knew each other is still to be determined."

