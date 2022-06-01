Tampa tests drones to improve safety, response time after a hurricane

On Wednesday, several Tampa city employees went hands-on with drones that may be some of the first tools used should a hurricane blow through this season.

The solid waste department is often the first to respond after a storm. They're the ones helping to clear roads for emergency crews and they’ll likely use the drone as a scout to check locations, damage assessments and collect data and information in real-time.

"People always want to know how quickly it is going to get done. How quickly is it going to get done? It gives us a lot more tools in the toolbox," said solid waste employee and drone pilot Victor Gresseu.

"It creates a greater capability. We can stay on our task, they can do their task," said Tampa Fire Rescue Capt. John Bogush.

The drone video can also be streamed to a central command. That should help improve safety and increase overall response time.

"So that information comes in much more rapidly as well as it allows us to get that critical information to the state and federal levels should the incident be at that severe," Capt. Bogush said.

In the meantime, Capt. Bogush advises people to "heed the warnings, make sure your homes are secure but when advised that it’s time to get out of the area, get out of the area."