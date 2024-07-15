Tampa turns 137: City holding events all week to celebrate birthday

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Let's party like it's 1887!

The City of Tampa turns 137 on Monday, celebrating when it was first incorporated as a city on July 15, 1887.

On that historic day, the Florida Legislature passed a special act, organizing the towns of Tampa and New Tampa into the City of Tampa under its current charter.

To mark the special occasion, the city is promoting several programs this week to commemorate Tampa's heritage and history.

This is how you can celebrate Tampa turning 137:

"Everything Musical" at the Philpitt Store Sunday, July 14th • 1:00 p.m. Henry B. Plant Museum 401 West Kennedy Boulevard • Plant Hall, Grand Salon

Sunday, July 14th • 1:00 p.m.

Henry B. Plant Museum

401 West Kennedy Boulevard • Plant Hall, Grand Salon

Aging Gracefully: The Cigar Industry in Tampa from 1953 to 2010 Monday, July 15th • 11:00 a.m. J.C. Newman Company 2701 North 16th Street

Monday, July 15th • 11:00 a.m.

J.C. Newman Company

2701 North 16th Street

Happy Birthday, Tampa! Monday, July 15th • 3:00 p.m. City of Tampa • Old City Hall, Council Chambers 315 East Kennedy Boulevard

Monday, July 15th • 3:00 p.m.

City of Tampa • Old City Hall, Council Chambers 315 East Kennedy Boulevard

Bookbinding for Beginners Monday, July 15th • 6:30 p.m. Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue

Monday, July 15th • 6:30 p.m.

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S. Manhattan Avenue

Lynn Ash: The Story of Tampa Tuesday, July 16th • 10:00 a.m. City Center at Hanna Avenue 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Community Room

Tuesday, July 16th • 10:00 a.m.

City Center at Hanna Avenue

2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Community Room

Central Ave Live Tuesday, July 16th • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue

Tuesday, July 16th • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue

1924: Life in Tampa’s Scrub Community Wednesday, July 17th • 5:30 p.m. Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue

Wednesday, July 17th • 5:30 p.m.

Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue

Objects from the Archives from 1924 Thursday, July 18th • 11:00 a.m. Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street

Thursday, July 18th • 11:00 a.m.

Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street

Tony Pizzo’s Tampa: Screening and Discussion Thursday, July 18th • 4:00 p.m. Tampa Theatre 711 N. Franklin Street • John T. Taylor Screening Room

Thursday, July 18th • 4:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

711 N. Franklin Street • John T. Taylor Screening Room

Genealogy: Your Photos - Dating, Storing, and Improving Thursday, July 18th • 6:00 p.m. Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Virtual, with John Beaumont

Thursday, July 18th • 6:00 p.m.

Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Virtual, with John Beaumont

Memorial Park Cemetery Historical Marker Dedication Friday, July 19th • 10:30 a.m. C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Friday, July 19th • 10:30 a.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Remembering the News at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library Friday, July 19th • noon - 2:00 p.m. C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Friday, July 19th • noon - 2:00 p.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Decade of Change Friday, July 19th • 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street

Friday, July 19th • 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street

110 Years of Knowledge: A Look Back at the Library History Collection Saturday, July 20th • 10:30 a.m. John F. Germany Library • 900 North Ashley Drive

Saturday, July 20th • 10:30 a.m.

John F. Germany Library • 900 North Ashley Drive

For full details on the week's programming and exhibits, click here.