Tampa turns 137: City holding events all week to celebrate birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - Let's party like it's 1887!
The City of Tampa turns 137 on Monday, celebrating when it was first incorporated as a city on July 15, 1887.
READ: 100 years of Florida's tobacco growing history rolled into each J.C. Newman premium cigar
On that historic day, the Florida Legislature passed a special act, organizing the towns of Tampa and New Tampa into the City of Tampa under its current charter.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
To mark the special occasion, the city is promoting several programs this week to commemorate Tampa's heritage and history.
Image 1 of 6
▼
This is how you can celebrate Tampa turning 137:
- "Everything Musical" at the Philpitt Store Sunday, July 14th • 1:00 p.m. Henry B. Plant Museum 401 West Kennedy Boulevard • Plant Hall, Grand Salon
- Sunday, July 14th • 1:00 p.m.
- Henry B. Plant Museum
- 401 West Kennedy Boulevard • Plant Hall, Grand Salon
- Aging Gracefully: The Cigar Industry in Tampa from 1953 to 2010 Monday, July 15th • 11:00 a.m. J.C. Newman Company 2701 North 16th Street
- Monday, July 15th • 11:00 a.m.
- J.C. Newman Company
- 2701 North 16th Street
- Happy Birthday, Tampa! Monday, July 15th • 3:00 p.m. City of Tampa • Old City Hall, Council Chambers 315 East Kennedy Boulevard
- Monday, July 15th • 3:00 p.m.
- City of Tampa • Old City Hall, Council Chambers 315 East Kennedy Boulevard
- Bookbinding for Beginners Monday, July 15th • 6:30 p.m. Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue
- Monday, July 15th • 6:30 p.m.
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
- 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue
- Lynn Ash: The Story of Tampa Tuesday, July 16th • 10:00 a.m. City Center at Hanna Avenue 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Community Room
- Tuesday, July 16th • 10:00 a.m.
- City Center at Hanna Avenue
- 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Community Room
- Central Ave Live Tuesday, July 16th • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue
- Tuesday, July 16th • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue
- 1924: Life in Tampa’s Scrub Community Wednesday, July 17th • 5:30 p.m. Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue
- Wednesday, July 17th • 5:30 p.m.
- Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue
- Objects from the Archives from 1924 Thursday, July 18th • 11:00 a.m. Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street
- Thursday, July 18th • 11:00 a.m.
- Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street
- Tony Pizzo’s Tampa: Screening and Discussion Thursday, July 18th • 4:00 p.m. Tampa Theatre 711 N. Franklin Street • John T. Taylor Screening Room
- Thursday, July 18th • 4:00 p.m.
- Tampa Theatre
- 711 N. Franklin Street • John T. Taylor Screening Room
- Genealogy: Your Photos - Dating, Storing, and Improving Thursday, July 18th • 6:00 p.m. Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Virtual, with John Beaumont
- Thursday, July 18th • 6:00 p.m.
- Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Virtual, with John Beaumont
- Memorial Park Cemetery Historical Marker Dedication Friday, July 19th • 10:30 a.m. C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
- Friday, July 19th • 10:30 a.m.
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
- Remembering the News at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library Friday, July 19th • noon - 2:00 p.m. C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
- Friday, July 19th • noon - 2:00 p.m.
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
- Decade of Change Friday, July 19th • 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street
- Friday, July 19th • 1:00 p.m.
- Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street
- 110 Years of Knowledge: A Look Back at the Library History Collection Saturday, July 20th • 10:30 a.m. John F. Germany Library • 900 North Ashley Drive
- Saturday, July 20th • 10:30 a.m.
- John F. Germany Library • 900 North Ashley Drive
For full details on the week's programming and exhibits, click here.