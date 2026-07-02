USF announces new off-campus housing safety measures after student murders

The Brief The University of South Florida is implementing new off-campus housing safety measures following a double murder earlier this year. Officials have requested that nearly 50 area housing providers adopt new security protocols to better protect students. The university also launched an online resource center to help students navigate housing safety concerns.



Before students return for the fall semester, the University of South Florida is making security changes for off-campus housing providers.

USF off-campus housing violence

The backstory:

It comes after two doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, were killed in April. Limon’s roommate, Hashim Abugharbieh, who was not a student, is charged in their deaths. Abugharbieh also had previous domestic violence and battery charges.

Limon’s family says he, and their third roommate, complained about Abugharbieh’s concerning behavior more than once, but they say they don’t think those concerns were taken seriously.

"We came to know that both Zamil and his roommate, another Indian roommate, filed complaints against him just 15 days before the incident happened," Zubaer Ahmed, Limon’s brother said.

Other students sounded the alarm after Limon and Bristy’s deaths with a petition pushing for more safety standards for off-campus housing. USF’s president, Dr. Moez Limayem, says the university has recently reached out to almost 50 off-campus housing providers asking them to adopt safety standards from the USF Police Department, with information about building access, lighting, emergency communications and more.

Limayem says those who adopt the safety standards can market themselves as part of USF’s Off-Campus Housing Network.

Housing safety push

What they're saying:

"This outreach is a critical first step because while the university cannot control conditions in properties that are not owned or operated by USF, we can encourage property owners to work with us by voluntarily adopting elevated standards of safety and communication," Dr. Limayem said in a statement.

USF also launched an off-campus housing resources website with information about how to pick a roommate, and how to reach support services if a student has concerns about their housing or their roommate.

In a separate incident in June, two people survived a stabbing at a different off-campus student housing complex. Police confirmed the suspect and one of the victims were USF students and roommates, while the second victim was not affiliated with the university.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. While there is still more to do, I am encouraged by the collaboration and responsiveness we have already seen from off-campus housing providers and look forward to continuing this important work," Limayem said.