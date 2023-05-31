Tampa volleyball player focuses on Olympic dreams

article

Kyle Dagastino was born to wear the Stars and Stripes.

"It's been my dream since I was five years old," he said.

Ever since he got a chance to watch the U.S. men's national volleyball team train for a tournament in Tampa more than 20 years ago, Dagostino knew his dreams would take him to the Olympics.

"I think it was from that moment that I set my sights on being an Olympian, but doubling down that volleyball is what I wanted to do," he said.

Growing up, Dagastino's entire family was involved in volleyball.

Dagastino grew up around volleyball.

His parents coached while he and his sister played. But now, the Berkley Prep grad is inching closer toward his goal of marching into an Olympic stadium.

"On my shoes I've drawn the Olympic rings just as a reminder of what my ultimate goal is and what keeps moving me forward," Dagostino shared.

This summer, Dagastino and 29 others that make up the national team will be competing in the Volleyball Nation's League.

It's a two-month long international tournament with stops in three different countries that looks to prove which countries are top dog and which players will be representing their countries at the Paris Olympics.

READ: St. Pete siblings earn Jiu-Jitsu black belts together

"Hopefully, we're grooving and ready to give ourselves the best shot to qualify for Paris," Dagastino said.

With so much on the line, however, the Team USA libero expects tough competition from the 16 best teams in the world all summer long.

"The most important thing is that we're competing at the highest level. Nerves are definitely there," Dagastino explained.

Meanwhile, of the 30 players making up the Team USA roster, only 12 will make the final roster for the 2024 Games and Dagastino looks to prove he belongs in that final group.

READ: Sarasota pickleball player back on home court after playing in more than 40 states

Through it all, Dagastino keeps his hometown close to him.

Only, he doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve, but rather, once again, on his feet by writing the Tampa area code of 813 right next to the Olympic rings on the soles of his shoes.

Dagastino has symbols of his goals and roots on his shoes.

"It's something that I'm really proud of. There aren't many players from the Tampa Bay area," Dagostino shared. "It is an honor for me, but I'm excited to be from Florida and to be playing volleyball at this level."

Now, Dagastino is hoping to represent his hometown as well as his country in Paris in 2024.

Meanwhile, Team USA begins play in the Volleyball Nations League in Canada on June 7 before returning home to Anaheim, California for the second leg of the VNL tournament on July 5.