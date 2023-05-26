Sarasota pickleball player back on home court after playing in more than 40 states

A local pickleball player just wrapped up the adventure of a lifetime – and what may be a new pickleball record.

Back in May, Dean Matt set out to play pickleball across 48 states in 48 days or less. Friday, he just wrapped up that journey with his final game in Sarasota.

He took the court Friday evening at the University Park Country Club with a sense of accomplishment. He was back at his home court after a whirlwind journey that took him all across the country.

"I set out to do 48 games of pickleball in 48 states in less than 48 days, today is day 26 back home in our home country club," Matt said.

He thinks that could be a pickleball record. Either way, it's one heck of a feat considering he flew his own Cessa plane from state to state.

"The world record is what I want it to be, because there was no record before," Matt said. "I wanted to combine my long history of aviation since high school and my newfound passion of pickleball."

The weather did affect the trip a bit, but at the end of the day, he says this was a huge win for him.

"I didn't accomplish the 48 states, but I did 44 in 26 days I'm happy with that," Matt said. "It feels good to complete this, it'll feel good to sleep in my bed," he added.