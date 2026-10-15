Tampa weather: Cold front brings weekend rain chances and lower humidity

The Brief Increasing moisture and rising humidity will bring a 20% chance of late-day showers Thursday. A cold front moving into Florida on Saturday brings breezy conditions and additional shower chances over the weekend. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will follow early next week, with quiet conditions across the tropics.



Humid conditions are returning to Florida Thursday, setting the stage for scattered late-day showers ahead of a weekend cold front.

Florida weather humidity forecast

What we know:

Humidity is gradually climbing as moisture increases across the area, creating a slight 20% chance of late afternoon showers Thursday. A cold front will push into the Southeast late this week and move across Florida on Saturday.

The passage of the front will bring a continuation of scattered showers alongside breezy conditions through the weekend.

By early next week, residents can expect slightly cooler temperatures and a noticeable drop in humidity.

Atlantic tropical weather outlook

Big picture view:

Tropical activity remains quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next week.