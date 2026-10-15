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Tampa weather: Cold front brings weekend rain chances and lower humidity

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published October 15, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
Tampa weather | Thursday morning forecast
Tampa weather | Thursday morning forecast

Tampa weather | Thursday morning forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few late day showers and a high temperature of 89 degrees.

The Brief

    • Increasing moisture and rising humidity will bring a 20% chance of late-day showers Thursday.
    • A cold front moving into Florida on Saturday brings breezy conditions and additional shower chances over the weekend.
    • Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will follow early next week, with quiet conditions across the tropics.

TAMPA, Fla. - Humid conditions are returning to Florida Thursday, setting the stage for scattered late-day showers ahead of a weekend cold front.

Florida weather humidity forecast

What we know:

Humidity is gradually climbing as moisture increases across the area, creating a slight 20% chance of late afternoon showers Thursday. A cold front will push into the Southeast late this week and move across Florida on Saturday.

The passage of the front will bring a continuation of scattered showers alongside breezy conditions through the weekend. 

By early next week, residents can expect slightly cooler temperatures and a noticeable drop in humidity.

Atlantic tropical weather outlook

Big picture view:

Tropical activity remains quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next week.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from regional meteorological forecasts outlining local weekend weather impacts and tropical outlooks.

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