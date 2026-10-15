Tampa weather: Cold front brings weekend rain chances and lower humidity
TAMPA, Fla. - Humid conditions are returning to Florida Thursday, setting the stage for scattered late-day showers ahead of a weekend cold front.
Florida weather humidity forecast
What we know:
Humidity is gradually climbing as moisture increases across the area, creating a slight 20% chance of late afternoon showers Thursday. A cold front will push into the Southeast late this week and move across Florida on Saturday.
The passage of the front will bring a continuation of scattered showers alongside breezy conditions through the weekend.
By early next week, residents can expect slightly cooler temperatures and a noticeable drop in humidity.
Atlantic tropical weather outlook
Big picture view:
Tropical activity remains quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next week.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from regional meteorological forecasts outlining local weekend weather impacts and tropical outlooks.