Tampa will test biodegradable dye ahead of River O' Green Festival

St. Patrick's Day isn't for another 13 days, but Tampa is already seeing green.

At 10 a.m. Friday, city crews will test the green dye in the Hillsborough River, near Curtis Hixon Park. As usual, the boat is expected to spin around in circles, testing in just a small part of the river. The dye is non-toxic, biodegradable and safe for the environment, officials said.

City officials say they want t make sure everything goes smoothly for the return of the River O' Green Festival, which will be Saturday, March 12 at Curtis Hixon. The festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. The 2020 event was canceled just days before it was set to take place.

The party starts at 11 a.m. with live entertainment and food trucks. Of course, there will be beer.

More information and future updates on the event will be shared on the event website.