Tampa woman accused of posing as teen for relationships with middle schoolers arrested again: Police

A 23-year-old Tampa woman was accused of posing as a homeschooled 14-year-old girl on social media and molesting middle school students. But now, she was arrested again on Thursday by the Tampa Police Department.

Four additional victims have come forward since Alyssa Zinger, 23, was first arrested back in November. She made her first court appearance Friday, and now faces 11 felonies that include lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, sexual cyber harassment, possession of child pornography and more.

The extensive case stems back to May 2023, when she allegedly befriended students from Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Tampa over Snapchat. Court documents obtained by FOX 13 revealed she participated in at least 30 sexual acts with one student, between 12 and 15 years old, at his home.

Investigators said some sex acts were recorded and shared with other students via Snapchat.

Zinger pled not guilty to those charges.

Since then, four more juvenile victims have come forward. Details in court documents stemming from these recent charges were not immediately available on Friday.

FOX 13 asked Tampa police if these victims also attend Woodrow Wilson Middle School. A spokesperson said those details cannot be disclosed as the investigation is still active.

Zinger's next court date is a pre-trial detention hearing that will be held this Monday at 9 a.m.

