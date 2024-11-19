St. Pete residents reaching boiling point over town's slow permit process after hurricanes

Dozens of St. Pete Beach residents marched toward city hall on , the night before a planned committee meeting, demanding permits be signed faster, so people could begin rebuilding.

St. Pete Beach committee meeting where residents expressed outrage over not being granted hurricane related permits.

"We’re not going to take it anymore; sign the permits! We’ve lost everything!" screamed one resident on the steps of the city hall.

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me why they don’t want their residents to move forward and move back to normal life," said Jill Mederos, a St. Pete Beach resident.

Residents have waited weeks and months for permits, which has kept them out of their homes and added another financial burden.

"I’m faced with the fact that I can’t rebuild my home. I’m paying for a rental and mortgage, almost equal to my mortgage payment. I’m not going to be able to live," said Mederos. "I’m going to have to take a second job. Nothing is moving; we’re so frozen."

Since Hurricane Helene , the city has received more than 112 businesses and 466 residential permits. Of those nearly 600 permits submitted, less than 80 have been issued by the city.

Graphic showing the amount of permit requests St. Pete Beach has received since Hurricane Helene and how many the have processed to this point.

The city tells FOX 13 News they have hired 18 more employees since October to try to help speed up the process:

"We truly are trying to do the best we can to make the process as efficient and expeditious as possible. We know it’s a frustrating time, but we are truly doing our best and are fully aware of the ramifications people face as they try to get back into their homes," said Marc Portugal, a St. Pete Beach official.

But every week that goes by, the repercussions for residents become greater.

"We are so scared, and at this point in our life, we shouldn’t be scared. At least let us get going. Let us get back to our houses before we end up broke," said Matt Vario, a St Pete Beach resident and business owner.

Vario continued, "I know the city is struggling to get it done, but at this point, they are failing us. We really need action and help to get the permits pushed through, get us back into our homes, and get our community back together."

City officials say processing these permits takes so long because of a lot of FEMA paperwork. Many times, there’s an issue, and the permits need to be sent back. Still, residents say emergency permits or waiving permits completely is now necessary.

