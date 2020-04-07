Tampa's Syndaver Labs gears up to make 1 million respirators

Syndaver Labs is adding to its complicated workload in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tampa-based company makes synthetic human bodies for anatomy training and is now beginning to manufacture respirators.

"It’s something that fits tight to the face, it’s got a silicon seal; all of the inhalation goes through a filter, so what you’re breathing in is filtered," said Christopher Sakezles, the CEO of Syndaver Labs. "It is a level of protection that we’re making available to people who can’t get anything else."

The respirators are worn like a mask but look like something a fighter pilot would wear. The respirators were initially 3D printed and Syndaver Labs gave the file to anyone with a 3D printer, so they could print one for themselves.

But over the past two weeks, Sakezles says his company has been getting a lot of interest from the public and local law enforcement agencies, so he decided to start manufacturing them at the lab by hand.

Via Syndaver Labs

"Finding staff is going to be the tricky part, especially right now when everyone has been ordered to stay home," said Sakezles.

His goal is to make a million respirators, and each one takes about five minutes to make by hand. So, he's going to need a lot of help.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has already ordered some, and Sakezles anticipates a lot more orders in the near future.

LINK: If you are looking for a job and want to apply to make the respirators, click here: https://syndaver.com/careers/