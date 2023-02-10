New cybersecurity company my lead to tech boom in Tampa

Tampa's tech industry boom could reach new heights in the coming years, city leaders said during a ribbon-cutting celebration for a locally owned cybersecurity company Friday.

This tech industry is projected to add more than 3,700 jobs by 2027, for a total growth of 14 percent, according to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council.

"This place has become an epicenter for technology, particularly in the IT sector, cybersecurity, health tech, these are all the types of sectors that we've aggressively pursued," said Craig Richard, the Economic Development Council's president.

The announcement came during a ribbon-cutting for Paragon Cyber Solutions, which conducts cybersecurity assessments for businesses. Paragon is owned by Courtney Jackson, a Navy veteran, and launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of folding, Jackson thrived with the help of some city leaders.

"The support for small businesses has been unparalleled," said Jackson, whose company moved its headquarters to the Rivergate Tower in downtown Tampa. "Mayor [Jane Castor] made a key connection for me, and we were able to get four contracts at [United States Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base]"

The growth in tech jobs has also spurred growth in tech businesses, with the number of businesses in the IT industry in the region increasing from nearly 13,400 in 2017 to nearly 17,000 in 2021 – an increase of 27 percent during the past five years.

As a result, Forbes Magazine ranked Tampa as the country's top emerging tech hub in 2021.

"As the tech industry continues to flourish in Tampa, we are seeing more and more people drawn here to join in the excitement. Our thriving tech sector is attracting top talent and innovative entrepreneurs, who are drawn by the supportive business environment, highly-skilled workforce, and pro-growth policies that we have put in place," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "The City of Tampa is committed to supporting our local businesses and creating an environment that makes it easy for people to start and grow their tech companies. With our focus on innovation, economic growth, and a commitment to our residents, the tech industry in Tampa is poised for even greater success in the years to come."