Target releases top toy list for 2022 holiday season
It’s only mid-September, but it’s never too early to get excited about the holiday season.
Target is getting shoppers excited about the holidays with the release of its annual Bullseye’s Top Toys list. Starting in mid-October, the retail giant announced that FAO Schwarz-branded toys will be available at Target stores, Target.com, and FAO Schwarz locations.
RELATED: Target unveils 50 must-have toys for the holidays
Image of FAO Schwarz ride on train. (Photo courtesy of Target)
Target's new holiday toy collection features over 120 toys ranging in price from $9.99-$149.99, including 50 toys under $20. The retail giant is the latest company to include affordable toys for its new collection. Last month, Walmart released their holiday toy list highlighted by items under $25.
RELATED: Walmart releases 2022 Top Toy List to kick off holiday shopping season
Image of HarperIman Ashton Doll. (Photo courtesy of Target)
"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a statement. From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we’ve curated our annual list of Bullseye’s Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there’s only one place parents and gift givers need to shop for toys this holiday season — and that’s Target."
Target’s Top Toys list 2022
Here’s the full list of toys coming soon to stores:
Inspire New Stories
- HarperIman Ashton doll – Exclusive
- Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – Exclusive
- Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll
- Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy
- Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
- Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls
- What the Fluff Inspire Imagination
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – Exclusive
- Barbie Vacation House – Exclusive • LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusive
- Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – Exclusive
- Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – Exclusive
- LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – Exclusive
- LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – Exclusive
- Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – Exclusive
- Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – Exclusive
- Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – Exclusive
- Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur
- MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1,092pcs
- LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set
- World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls
- Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder • Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset
- Pixobitz Studio
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset
- Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
- LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
- OSMO Creative Starter Kit – Exclusive
- FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – Exclusive
- FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – Exclusive
- Our Generation Hair Salon Playset
- PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – Exclusive
- Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy
- Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise
- 5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset
- PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset
- Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine
- LEGO Succulents – Exclusive
Inspire Active Play
- FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – Exclusive
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set
- Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive
- Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset
- NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster
- Pop It Pro
- Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – Exclusive
Inspire Fun Family Moments
- Yahtzee Frenzy – Exclusive
- Hand to Hand Wombat
Inspire Future Gamers
- Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – Exclusive
- Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – Exclusive
- Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack
- Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena
This story was reported from Washington, D.C.