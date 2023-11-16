Man suffers critical injuries in charcoal grill explosion at Tarpon Springs home: Firefighters

article

Investigators are working to determine what caused a charcoal grill to explode in Tarpon Springs Wednesday night, burning a man on 85% of his body.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, first responders were called to a home in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive for a report of a fire around 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews said they found an elderly man suffering from severe burns. They also said they found damage to the outside of the home and porch.

According to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, bystanders said that a neighbor had put the fire out with a garden hose before first responders arrived.

The victim was flown to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation by TPD and the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosion Investigations.