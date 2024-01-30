Tax season 2024: Here’s how to get free tax help if your household income is less than $79K

Tax season officially kicked off on Monday and the United Way is helping those concerned about doing their own taxes.

The United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is made up of specially-trained volunteers who offer free tax preparation for families with a household income of less than $79,000.

In 2023, VITA brought $13.8 million in returns, tax credits and saved fees to the United Way Suncoast’s five-county region, which includes Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto Counties.

The United Way Suncoast has two upcoming "Tax-A-Thon" events scheduled for Feb. 10 for people in Sarasota and Manatee Counties and Feb. 17 for those in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

Click here to learn more about the Tax-A-Thon events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a VITA representative, or call (833) 897-8482.