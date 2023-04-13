Taylor Swift takes over Tampa: What to know before you go

It’s ‘Tay Tay Day’ and here’s what to know as Taylor Swift kicks off her three-day concert series in Tampa.

‘Swifties’ hoping to get their hands on official Eras tour merchandise can purchase the coveted t-shirts, posters and hoodies beginning at 3 p.m.

Three merchandise trucks will be set up at three different gates at Raymond James Stadium for anyone, with or without tickets, who wants to purchase items from Swift’s concert tour.

Fans lined up before dawn to get their hands on Taylor Swift merchandise.

For ticketed fans, the gates at Raymond James Stadium will open at 4 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

READ: Fans line up for Taylor Swift merchandise as excitement grows for Tampa concert series

The stadium’s first-come-first-served parking lots 1, 8 and 9 as well as the HCC campus lot will cost $50. Parking is also available in the nearby lots. Those parking spots typically go for $20-$60 in cash during Buc's games, but make be more expensive for the concert.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, Expand

For fans using a ride share to get to the concert, the drop-off site is on Dale Mabry at Steinbrenner Field. Fans will use the pedestrian bridge to get to the stadium.

RELATED: ‘She knows our people’: Taylor Swift’s 3-day Eras Tour stop to bring in millions of fans to Tampa

‘Swifties’ should also keep in mind that Raymond James has a strict no-bag policy. All bags must be smaller than six inches. Fans can also bring signs, but they must be no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches and it cannot be on a stick.

Exterior of Raymond James Stadium.

Swift’s three shows in Tampa are sold out and even those who aren’t fans should be prepared if they are traveling anywhere near the stadium because the crowds are expected to rival the Super Bowl.

MORE: Taylor Swift invited to be mayor of Tampa Thursday, April 13

For fans who want to attend the show, but do not have tickets, Thursday night will be the least expensive night with tickets going for more than $400 apiece. Tickets to Saturday’s show are being sold for more than $700. Those tickets also reportedly come with an obstructed view.

Tampa is Swift's only Florida destination during her Eras tour and is her first time back since her last tour in 2018.