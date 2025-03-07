Teacher arrested for sexual activity with underage teen: HCSO

The Brief Vernon White, Jr., is accused of taking part in sexual activity with a 17-year-old. The investigation began last June, with DNA testing leading to White's arrest on Thursday, March 6, according to the Sheriff's Office. White has been employed at Idea Hope Charter School since 2021.



A teacher faces charges several months after Hillsborough County deputies say he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Vernon White, Jr., began on June 17, 2024, when deputies responded to a gas station off Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

HCSO said White, a teacher at Idea Hope Charter School who was 31 at the time, gave a ride to a 17-year-old – who was not a student at the school – before the two performed sexual acts on each other.

When questioned, deputies said White admitted to giving the teen a ride, but denied any sexual activity took place. DNA tests, however, confirmed sexual activity, HCSO said.

Mugshot of Vernon White, Jr. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

White was arrested on Thursday and faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, along with one count of lewd or lascivious touching of a minor 16 or 17 years of age by a person 24 or older.

HCSO said White has been employed at Idea Hope Charter School since 2021 and had no prior disciplinary history.

What they're saying:

"A teacher is supposed to be a trusted community member who looks out for the well-being of children. This crime is a reprehensible betrayal of someone in a position of authority," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives conducted a thorough investigation to bring this individual to justice."

The Source:

