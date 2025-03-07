Teacher arrested for sexual activity with underage teen: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A teacher faces charges several months after Hillsborough County deputies say he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Vernon White, Jr., began on June 17, 2024, when deputies responded to a gas station off Parsons Ave. in Brandon.
HCSO said White, a teacher at Idea Hope Charter School who was 31 at the time, gave a ride to a 17-year-old – who was not a student at the school – before the two performed sexual acts on each other.
When questioned, deputies said White admitted to giving the teen a ride, but denied any sexual activity took place. DNA tests, however, confirmed sexual activity, HCSO said.
Mugshot of Vernon White, Jr. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
White was arrested on Thursday and faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, along with one count of lewd or lascivious touching of a minor 16 or 17 years of age by a person 24 or older.
HCSO said White has been employed at Idea Hope Charter School since 2021 and had no prior disciplinary history.
What they're saying:
"A teacher is supposed to be a trusted community member who looks out for the well-being of children. This crime is a reprehensible betrayal of someone in a position of authority," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives conducted a thorough investigation to bring this individual to justice."
