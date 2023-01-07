Teammates remember 12-year-old who died following an asthma attack

A youth basketball team in Pasco County is remembering one of their own after 12-year-old Develin Robinson died following an asthma attack on the day after Christmas.

"He was always smiling. He was super competitive. He loved basketball," Outlaws Assistant Coach Brian Soldano said.

Develin's coach says he was a fierce competitor on the court and his teammates looked up to him.

"Whenever we did a drill, he would never back down from it. He would encourage his teammates," Develin's teammate Sammi Manning said.

Develin Robinson died after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Day.

For the last three years, he played for the Outlaws--a traveling AAU team in Pasco County--with his dad serving as the head coach.

Soldano said the father and son duo would hold training sessions with each player giving everyone on the team one-on-one coaching.

"He meant so much to all of us. He's not just a teammate. A lot of these kids are best friends and they go to school and don't see him anymore and it's the love and respect that we had for him. His life meant a lot to all of us," Soldano shared.

Develin Robinson's teammates remember and reflect on 12-year-old's life.

As Soldano explains, back on December 26 Develin experienced a severe asthma attack and was hospitalized. He died four days later on December 30.

"We all love him and he's not going to be forgotten. I hope the family can cope the best that they can through these difficult times. All we can do at this point is remember him for who he was and just keep him in our thoughts and prayers," he said.

Develin Robinson's teammates practicing basketball.

On Saturday, the team came together at the Land O' Lakes Recreational Complex to remember Develin and run some of his favorite drills.

Soldano says Develin will be heavy on their minds as the team prepares to begin their new season later this month.