Mitchell High's Aiden Miller impressing in first season of pro baseball: 'This is what I wanted'

Aiden Miller has dreamed of this moment: taking the field as a professional baseball player.

"I'm ready for it. This is what I wanted," said Miller.

The Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 first round draft pick and Mitchell High School alum has dreams of making the big leagues soon. For now, those dreams begin in Clearwater with the Threshers.

"I was just excited to get started," Miller said. "It has been a lot of fun. Everything about it, I love, like playing every single day."

Missing his senior high school baseball season last year due to a hamstring injury, Miller didn't want to miss another second on the field and made his pro debut late last summer.

"That was really my first taste of baseball in about six or seven months, so I think I was just more nervous because of that aspect, just having not played in a while," he admits.

Nerves or not, Miller quickly showed why the Phillies picked him 27th overall in the draft.

"They just love the all-around player that I am," Miller said. "I've been improving every day, trying to be the player they want me to be."

Now, ready for his first full season of professional baseball, Miller was hoping to pick up from where he left off last season. So far, Miller has looked very comfortable with the Phillies' Low-A affiliate.

The Mitchell High product leads the team in runs batted in, batting average, hits, runs, and is tied for the team lead in home runs.

"I've been seeing it well, I feel good at the plate, I'm getting comfortable, so I definitely expected this," Miller said. "I work hard, and this is ultimately what I pictured it would be like."

For the 19-year-old, this instant success on the field is the perfect start to a career he has waited his entire life to begin.

"It's hard to believe I'm even getting paid to do this," he said.

With Miller now ranked as the Phillies' third best prospect, it seems like only a matter of time until the infielder earns a promotion and eventually finds his way into the big leagues.

