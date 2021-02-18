Ted Cruz flew to Cancun with his family amid power crisis in Texas: source

Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, FOX News has confirmed.

Photographs of Cruz, R-Texas, at an airport began circulating on social media late Wednesday, with people alleging that the senator had left the state for Cancun amid a major crisis. A Republican source told Fox News that the allegations Cruz was traveling to the Mexican city are true.

"The photos speak for themselves," the source said.

Temperatures this week have plunged to dangerous record lows in the Lone Star State and overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions without power. At least 20 people have died.

Cruz acknowledged how serious the crisis is in a tweet Tuesday, saying, "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good." Cruz also Thursday lauded a furniture store owner who, according to FOX 26 in Houston, allowed 1,000 people in his store amid the power outages.

Cruz's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday morning.

