16-year-old shooting suspect ambushed teenage victim: TPD

One teen is in the hospital and another is in jail following a shooting in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa police say they went to the 2100 block of W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and was still being treated as of Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspected shooter, who is 16 years old, was caught on camera waiting in the alley of a nearby business for the victim to walk by. That’s when police say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and fired one round. Officers say he tried to shoot at the victim again, but the firearm jammed and he ran away.

Another officer who frequently conducts curfew checks positively identified the suspect, who was then taken into custody at his home.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted murder in the first degree, premeditated firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery greater bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the incident and how both parties are known to each other.

"There’s nothing more alarming than a blatant disregard for another person’s life," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Violence in our community and amongst juveniles will not be tolerated. I’m appreciative of all the hard work our detectives and officers did in less than 24 hours that led to this quick arrest. It is also due in part to the everyday efforts of officers assigned to juvenile checks that work to keep those with extensive criminal histories accountable."

The shooting is still under investigation.

