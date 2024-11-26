Search is on for shooter of Tampa teenager, TPD says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A Tampa teen was hit by a bullet on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD says that officers were sent to the 21000 block of W Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd after a fight led a Black person in his mid-teens to suffer gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Authorities did not provide any information on the shooter but stated that the teen who was shot is in stable condition at a local hospital.

TPD says they are actively investigating the shooting and will provide updates when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.