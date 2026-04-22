Teen accused of smashing window, stealing $5K in merchandise from Hillsborough County smoke shop: HCSO

The Brief A teen was arrested after allegedly smashing a smoke shop window and stealing nearly $5,000 in merchandise from the store on West Hillsborough Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking in, grabbing items and leaving through the shattered window with a backpack. The 17-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief, deputies say.



Deputies arrested a teen accused of smashing the glass window of a smoke shop before stealing nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say the break-in happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on April 17 at Atomic Smoke Shop near the Town ‘n’ Country area. When deputies arrived at the shop on West Hillsborough Avenue, they found the front window of the business shattered.

Surveillance video captured the suspect breaking the glass front window, entering the store, and swiping thousands worth of items. Deputies say the suspect then left through the broken window with the stolen merchandise in a backpack.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old, who will not be named due to his age. He was arrested on Sunday.

The teen is facing multiple felony charges, including:

Burglary of an unoccupied structure (two counts)

Grand theft third-degree while wearing a mask ($750–$5,000)

Criminal mischief ($1,000 or more)

What they're saying:

"Our deputies acted swiftly to identify the suspect and hold him accountable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We remain committed to protecting our local businesses and ensuring those who break the law face consequences."