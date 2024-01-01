Teen burglary suspect accused of attempted murder captured after fleeing: MCSO

A 16-year-old suspect broke into a newly constructed home in Parrish and tried to shoot a security guard on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies say they were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood. Officials say the owner of the newly constructed unoccupied home in the 12000 block of Blue Diamond Trail went to do some work before officially moving in.

The owner discovered that the back sliding glass door was shattered, and a neighborhood security guard saw the owner leaving the home, according to authorities.

Deputies say the owner told the security guard about the door and the guard entered the house to see if anyone was inside.

Sliding glass doors on a Parrish home are covered after deputies say a teenager broke in and tried to shoot a security guard.

When the security guard went inside, he noticed that the upstairs bathroom door was closed, which was not normal, according to MCSO.

Deputies say he opened the door and found the suspect. The teenager pointed a gun at the security guard and squeezed the trigger several times, but the gun did not discharge, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the suspect tried to activate the slide but was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Deputies were notified and found the suspect in the neighborhood, but the teen ran, according to authorities. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Aviation Unit helped with the search and deputies say the teen was found in a nearby field.

After several minutes, the sheriff's office says the 16-year-old was arrested. The loaded gun was also found, according to MCSO.

This incident is one of at least four in the past two months related to teens getting access to guns. Last week, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells spoke candidly about this recent upward trend.

"I'm going to preach the way that my brother sheriffs throughout the community have been preaching... we have got to do a better job securing our firearms and our vehicles," he said, "They're going to keep using these guns and they're going to keep using these guns and they're going to keep victimizing civilians and law enforcement if we don't start taking this seriously."

This comes on the heels of a deputy-involved shooting in a Manatee County community last Friday. A 17-year-old is accused of firing a gun at deputies after allegedly tugging on car door handles around a Bradenton neighborhood.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, resisting arrest without violence and possession of a firearm by a minor.