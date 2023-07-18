Teen driver hits, kills man walking across street in Wesley Chapel, troopers say

A Bradenton man was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Wesley Chapel.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old female from Lutz was traveling westbound on State Road 54 shortly before 1 a.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 40-year-old man was walking northbound in a crosswalk at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

The pedestrian walked into the path of the 18-year-old driver and was struck by her car, according to FHP.

The man died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

