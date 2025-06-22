Teen found dead in Venice canal after car crash: officials
VENICE, Fla. - A teenager was found dead inside a red Ford Ranger in the Cow Pen Slough Canal in Venice early on Sunday morning, according to the city.
Investigators say that the victim, 19-year-old Fredy Sanchez, was heading west on Rustic Road at high speeds when the Ford Ranger struck an FPL pole.
The crash happened near the intersection of Ranch Road and Rustic Road just before 7 a.m.
After FWC removed two large gators from the area, Venice Fire Rescue swimmers found Sanchez trapped in the truck.
What's next:
The truck was removed from the canal and the investigation is ongoing.
