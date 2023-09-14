Expand / Collapse search

Teen hospitalized after being hit by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
Aerial view of crash scene in which a 15-year-old was hit by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. article

Aerial view of crash scene in which a 15-year-old was hit by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. 

SEMINOLE, Fla. - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle belonging to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. 

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at Oakhurst Road and Ridgeland Drive in Seminole. 

Few details have been released but investigators say the victim was 15-years-old. 

The teen was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. 

The crash happened less than 24 hours after a 13-year-old was critically injured after being hit by a Tampa Police cruiser while riding their bike on Busch Boulevard near North 22nd Street.

The crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 