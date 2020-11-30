Teen killed, another injured in Myakka City shooting

A 17-year-old died following a shooting in Myakka City, and another teenager is recovering, according to the sheriff's office.

Manatee County deputies responded to the shooting Sunday around 11:49 p.m. at Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East.

Detectives said the two victims and four other males -- ages 14, 17, 19, and 21 -- were meeting after previously planning a transaction of medical marijuana edibles. The victims and suspects drove to the area, where the suspects attempted to rob the victims, leading to the shooting.

Three of the suspects are in custody, but they are still searching for the 21-year-old suspect.

When deputies arrived, they said the 17-year-old was found dead. The 14-year-old was injured and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone the information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

