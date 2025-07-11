Teen motorcyclist killed in crash at Polk County intersection

The Brief Polk County deputies say Miguel Santiago Zapata, 18, died in a crash on Thursday night south of Lakeland. Investigators say an SUV was making a left turn when the crash happened. Santiago Zapata was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, according to deputies.



An 18-year-old died Thursday night after his motorcycle and an SUV crashed, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of CR 540A and Harrells Nursery Rd. south of Lakeland.

According to PCSO, a 57-year-old man driving a GMC Terrain was turning left onto CR 540A when the crash happened.

Investigators say Miguel Santiago Zapata was thrown from his Yamaha R6 motorcycle and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

CR 540A was shut down for about four hours before reopening, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

The moments leading to the crash are still under investigation.