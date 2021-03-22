Teenager arrested after shooting at Sarasota County Fair

article

Sarasota police say someone is now in custody after an 18-year-old male was seriously injured in a Saturday night shooting at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m., leaving the victim with serious injuries. Authorities say he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition Sunday morning after undergoing surgery.

Early Monday morning, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting.

They say they are confident the suspect knew the victim and it "was not a random incident."

Sarasota police say they are increasing uniformed presence at the fair and the private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will be searching bags and using wands on patrons before being allowed onto the fairgrounds.

The fair opened on Friday and will end on March 28.