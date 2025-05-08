Teens behind SCUBAnauts beach clean-ups working to keep sea life safe, protect environment

The Brief A passionate group of teens not only work to keep beaches clean, but also keep sea life safe and protect the environment. It's a marine science education program that introduces children and young adults to information science education through underwater exploration. They hope everyone joins in to help keep our shorelines clean and beautiful.



Every month, a passionate group of teens work to keep the beaches clean. They're also working to keep the beaches safe for sea life and protect the environment.

Local perspective:

Katie Cooper and two teen volunteers are part of the SCUBAnauts, a marine science education program. It introduces children and young adults to informal science education through underwater exploration.

"The mission of SCUBAnauts is to build character and leadership in teenagers by getting them involved in community efforts and in scientific research," Cooper said.

What they're saying:

For the teens, picking up trash has become second nature.

"Someone has to do it, someone has to clean up and as part of SCUBAnauts," said John Humphreys, a SCUBAnaut member, "I think that's a part of our job to clean up the environment and help out in whatever way we can."

"I think it's very important to keep our environment clean," said Miles Sousona, another SCUBAnaut member. "All the life and things, living in the ocean, just how important it is to keep the environment clean for us. It's just really a good thing to do."

Dig deeper:

Their mission is important to marine life.

"Once trash gets into the water, it's a lot harder to track down and pick up. Sea life can eat it and that can injure or kill it, or it gets into the food web. If you like fishing and eating fish, we don't need them eating plastic," Cooper said.

Cooper said the things they find while cleaning up are shocking.

"All kinds of things. Water bottles, plastic bags, cigarette butts," said Cooper. "One of our locations this weekend, they found a bunch of furniture that was just dumped and left on the roadside. You never know what you're gonna find."

What you can do:

They have a message for beach-goers and boaters.

"When you're out enjoying Florida's beautiful outdoor spaces, anything you bring with you, just try to take it home with you. Or better yet, if you see other trash, pick that up and take it with you as well," Cooper said.

They hope everyone joins in, keeping our shorelines clean and beautiful.

